CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Position Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 2,663.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in CommScope were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in CommScope by 2.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,220,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,430,000 after buying an additional 382,455 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CommScope by 3.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,551,696 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,965,000 after buying an additional 270,996 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CommScope by 49.5% during the second quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,676,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,673 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CommScope by 30.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,256,000 after purchasing an additional 682,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 1,316.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,386,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,877,000 after buying an additional 2,217,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COMM opened at $13.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.05.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COMM. BidaskClub raised shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CommScope from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

