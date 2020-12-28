Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) Given a €43.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) (EPA:SGO) received a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SGO. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (SGO.PA) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €35.30 ($41.53).

EPA:SGO opened at €37.37 ($43.96) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €35.11. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. has a 52 week low of €42.05 ($49.47) and a 52 week high of €52.40 ($61.65).

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

