Comparing FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) & LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX)

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) and FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LiveXLive Media and FAT Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveXLive Media $38.66 million 6.42 -$38.93 million ($0.69) -4.99 FAT Brands $22.50 million 3.10 -$1.02 million ($0.09) -64.89

FAT Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveXLive Media. FAT Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LiveXLive Media, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for LiveXLive Media and FAT Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveXLive Media 0 0 5 0 3.00 FAT Brands 0 0 1 0 3.00

LiveXLive Media presently has a consensus price target of $5.35, suggesting a potential upside of 55.52%. FAT Brands has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.99%. Given LiveXLive Media’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LiveXLive Media is more favorable than FAT Brands.

Volatility & Risk

LiveXLive Media has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FAT Brands has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LiveXLive Media and FAT Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveXLive Media -78.54% N/A -56.61% FAT Brands -48.26% -553.81% -5.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.9% of LiveXLive Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of FAT Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 29.6% of LiveXLive Media shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of FAT Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LiveXLive Media beats FAT Brands on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveXLive Media Company Profile

LiveXLive Media, Inc., a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content. The company also produces, edits, curates, and streams live music events through broadband transmission over the Internet and satellite networks to its users; provides digital Internet radio and music services to users online and through original equipment manufacturers on a white label basis; and offers ancillary products and services, such as regulatory and post-implementation support services. In addition, it offers an application that provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content. The company was formerly known as Loton, Corp. and changed its name to LiveXLive Media, Inc. in August 2017. LiveXLive Media, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc., a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.

