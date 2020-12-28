CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $263.82 Million

Equities analysts expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will announce sales of $263.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $269.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.70 million. CONMED posted sales of $264.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $873.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $864.40 million to $878.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $981.60 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CONMED.

Get CONMED alerts:

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $237.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.91 million. CONMED had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of CNMD stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $112.82. The stock had a trading volume of 59,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,643. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,820.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.17. CONMED has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $114.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CONMED (CNMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.