Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) by 211.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 202,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,746,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 235,860 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNST opened at $33.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.81.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Brookline Capital Management started coverage on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.78.

In related news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 5,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $200,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,359.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. Its lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

