Contrasting 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) & Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) and Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of 36Kr shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Alibaba Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of Alibaba Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares 36Kr and Alibaba Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 36Kr -26.18% -28.36% -19.48% Alibaba Group 22.56% 12.74% 8.50%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 36Kr and Alibaba Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 36Kr $94.17 million 1.15 -$3.70 million N/A N/A Alibaba Group $71.99 billion 8.34 $21.10 billion $6.03 36.82

Alibaba Group has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for 36Kr and Alibaba Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alibaba Group 0 1 23 1 3.00

36Kr currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Alibaba Group has a consensus price target of $314.63, indicating a potential upside of 41.73%. Given 36Kr’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 36Kr is more favorable than Alibaba Group.

Summary

Alibaba Group beats 36Kr on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc. offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The company operates Taobao Marketplace, a mobile commerce destination; Tmall, a third-party online and mobile commerce platform for brands and retailers; Alibaba Health Internet platforms for pharmaceutical and healthcare products; Alimama, a monetization platform; 1688.com and Alibaba.com, which are online wholesale marketplaces; AliExpress, a retail marketplace; Lazada, an e-commerce platform; and Tmall Global, an import e-commerce platform. It also operates Lingshoutong, a digital sourcing platform; Cainiao Network logistic services platform; Ele.me, a delivery and local services platform; Koubei, a restaurant and local services guide platform; and Fliggy, an online travel platform. In addition, the company offers pay-for-performance and display marketing services; and Taobao Ad Network and Exchange, a real-time bidding online marketing exchange. Further, it provides elastic computing, database, storage, virtualization network, large-scale computing, security, management and application, big data analytics, and Internet of Things and other services for enterprises; payment and escrow services; and movies, television series, variety shows, animations, and other video content. Additionally, the company operates Youku, an online video platform; Alibaba Pictures and other content platforms that provide online videos, films, live events, news feeds, literature, music, and others; Amap, a mobile digital map, navigation, and real-time traffic information app; DingTalk, a business efficiency app; and Tmall Genie, an AI-powered smart speaker. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

