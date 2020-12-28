Contrasting Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) and Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) and Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.1% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Norwegian Cruise Line shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Norwegian Cruise Line has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its share price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Odyssey Marine Exploration has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Odyssey Marine Exploration’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Norwegian Cruise Line $6.46 billion 1.05 $930.23 million $5.09 4.83 Odyssey Marine Exploration $3.10 million 25.95 -$10.44 million N/A N/A

Norwegian Cruise Line has higher revenue and earnings than Odyssey Marine Exploration.

Profitability

This table compares Norwegian Cruise Line and Odyssey Marine Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Norwegian Cruise Line -114.59% -28.18% -8.00% Odyssey Marine Exploration -440.14% N/A -191.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Norwegian Cruise Line and Odyssey Marine Exploration, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Norwegian Cruise Line 1 0 2 0 2.33 Odyssey Marine Exploration 0 0 0 0 N/A

Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus target price of $19.67, indicating a potential downside of 19.99%. Given Norwegian Cruise Line’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Norwegian Cruise Line is more favorable than Odyssey Marine Exploration.

Summary

Norwegian Cruise Line beats Odyssey Marine Exploration on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers cruise itineraries ranging from a few days to 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, the Caribbean, and Harvest Caye. As of February 20, 2020, the company had 28 ships with approximately 59,150 berths. It distributes its products through retail/travel advisor, international travel advisor, and onboard cruise sales channels, as well as meetings, incentives, and charters. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Odyssey Marine Exploration Company Profile

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deep-ocean exploration activities worldwide. It provides exploration services, including geophysical and geotechnical assessments of seabed mineral deposits to companies. The company also charters or leases its marine exploration equipment, vessels, or services. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

