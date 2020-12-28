Contrasting OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) & United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) and United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

OFG Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. United Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. OFG Bancorp pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bankshares pays out 54.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and United Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares OFG Bancorp and United Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OFG Bancorp $456.29 million 2.04 $53.84 million $1.62 11.22 United Bankshares $913.05 million 4.59 $260.10 million $2.55 12.66

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than OFG Bancorp. OFG Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.1% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of United Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of OFG Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of United Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

OFG Bancorp has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Bankshares has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OFG Bancorp and United Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OFG Bancorp 9.13% 6.54% 0.65% United Bankshares 23.18% 6.23% 1.03%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OFG Bancorp and United Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OFG Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A United Bankshares 0 6 1 0 2.14

United Bankshares has a consensus price target of $30.70, indicating a potential downside of 4.89%. Given United Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Bankshares is more favorable than OFG Bancorp.

Summary

United Bankshares beats OFG Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services. It also provides securities brokerage services, including various investment alternatives, such as tax-advantaged fixed income securities, mutual funds, stocks, and bonds to retail and institutional clients; separately-managed accounts and mutual fund asset allocation programs; and pension administration, trust, and other financial services. In addition, the company involves in insurance agency business; administration of retirement plans; various treasury-related functions with an investment portfolio consisting of mortgage-backed securities, obligations of U.S. government sponsored agencies, and money market instruments; and management and participation in public offerings and private placements of debt and equity securities. Further, it offers investment brokerage, investment banking, and money and interest rate risk management, as well as derivatives and borrowings activities. The company operates through a network of 55 branches in Puerto Rico and 2 branches in USVI. OFG Bancorp was founded in 1964 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers personal, commercial, floor plan, and student loans; construction and real estate loans; and consumer loans, including credit card and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services; investment, security, and trust services; services to correspondent banks, including check clearing, safekeeping, and buying and selling federal funds; automated teller machine services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, and brokerage services. The company operates 138 full-service offices, which consists of 51 offices in West Virginia; 82 offices in the Shenandoah Valley region of Virginia and the Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas; 4 offices in southwestern Pennsylvania; and 1 office in southeastern Ohio. United Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

