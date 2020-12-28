Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Insider John L. Buckley Sells 13,068 Shares

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total value of $127,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,964. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CNR traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.84. 2,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,580. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.98.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.