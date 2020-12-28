Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $158.12 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will post $158.12 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $153.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $161.55 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $157.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $603.46 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $599.15 million to $606.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $647.32 million, with estimates ranging from $626.45 million to $663.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $154.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

NYSE:OFC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.12. The company had a trading volume of 11,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,660. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $30.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $180,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,721.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Insiders purchased a total of 1,762 shares of company stock worth $44,886 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

