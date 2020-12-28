Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 229.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $26.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $154.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.28 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OFC shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 6,440 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $180,899.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,721.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Insiders purchased a total of 1,176 shares of company stock worth $29,932 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

