Cosmo Coin (COSM) Price Down 6.1% This Week

Cosmo Coin (CURRENCY:COSM) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Cosmo Coin has a total market cap of $564,808.92 and approximately $85.00 worth of Cosmo Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cosmo Coin has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmo Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cosmo Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00045408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.30 or 0.00305059 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00029367 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015278 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $578.78 or 0.02119632 BTC.

Cosmo Coin Profile

COSM is a token. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Cosmo Coin’s total supply is 923,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,780,889 tokens. The official website for Cosmo Coin is cosmochain.io . Cosmo Coin’s official Twitter account is @cosmochain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cosmo Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Cosmochain

Cosmo Coin Token Trading

Cosmo Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmo Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmo Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmo Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmo Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmo Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.