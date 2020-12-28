COTI (COTI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.28 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 28th. One COTI coin can now be bought for about $0.0529 or 0.00000196 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, COTI has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. COTI has a total market capitalization of $30.07 million and approximately $12.28 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

COTI Coin Profile

COTI's launch date was February 12th, 2018. COTI's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 568,032,883 coins.

The official website for COTI is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork

COTI Coin Trading

COTI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

