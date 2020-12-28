COVA Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, COVA has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. COVA has a total market cap of $369,220.44 and approximately $79,214.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00127792 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00019654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.48 or 0.00632670 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00156972 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00325446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00057230 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00016294 BTC.

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

