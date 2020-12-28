Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $31.72

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.72 and last traded at $30.81, with a volume of 7735 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COVTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) upgraded shares of Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Covestro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 52.05, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.19.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter. Covestro had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Covestro AG will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Covestro Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COVTY)

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

