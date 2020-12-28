Credits Trading Up 6.5% This Week (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. One Credits token can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Credits has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $115,362.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00010428 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000088 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

