CRH (NYSE:CRH) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRH. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CRH from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89. CRH has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $42.83. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in CRH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CRH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

