Critical Comparison: Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) vs. Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI)

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) and Exlites Holdings International (OTCMKTS:EXHI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Akoustis Technologies and Exlites Holdings International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoustis Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Exlites Holdings International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akoustis Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.79%. Given Akoustis Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Akoustis Technologies is more favorable than Exlites Holdings International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Akoustis Technologies and Exlites Holdings International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoustis Technologies $1.79 million 266.08 -$36.14 million ($0.86) -14.34 Exlites Holdings International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Exlites Holdings International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Akoustis Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Akoustis Technologies has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exlites Holdings International has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Akoustis Technologies and Exlites Holdings International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoustis Technologies -2,077.27% -72.62% -43.18% Exlites Holdings International N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.8% of Akoustis Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 13.7% of Akoustis Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Exlites Holdings International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Exlites Holdings International beats Akoustis Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc., develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services. The RF Filters segment consists of amplifier and filter products. It offers RF filters for mobile wireless devices, such as smartphones and tablets, cellular infrastructure equipment, Wi-Fi customer premise equipment, military and defense applications. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Huntersville, North Carolina.

About Exlites Holdings International

Exlites Holdings International, Inc. engages in the consumer health care market and durable medical supply businesses. It offers consumer products, such as battery operated heated steering wheel products, electronic hot and cold packs, spring loaded shoe insoles, and other consumer products. The company is also involved in contract manufacturing of medical supplies and devices to hospitals, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities, as well as for individuals. Exlites Holdings International, Inc. distributes its products to consumer and medical distributors through catalogs and retailers, as well as directly to consumer venues. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

