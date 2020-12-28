CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Hits New 52-Week High at $227.36

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $227.36 and last traded at $222.80, with a volume of 586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.35.

The company has a market cap of $49.53 billion, a PE ratio of -464.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.13, for a total transaction of $343,830.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $786,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 942,431 shares of company stock valued at $146,165,852 over the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 52.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 121,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,205,000 after purchasing an additional 41,763 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 171.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 439.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 191,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 111.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 36,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

