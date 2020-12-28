Crust Tops One Day Trading Volume of $468,962.00 (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.46 or 0.00012852 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Crust has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. Crust has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $468,962.00 worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003036 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 984,808 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

