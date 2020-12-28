CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

CRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CryoLife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CryoLife in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CryoLife from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CryoLife from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

NYSE CRY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.66. 1,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,868. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.71. CryoLife has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $31.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $919.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,186.00 and a beta of 1.45.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $65.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.24 million. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that CryoLife will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 16,666 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $383,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 299,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,882,359. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 6,666 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $138,519.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,698 shares of company stock valued at $700,368 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 33.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in CryoLife by 577.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 6,247 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CryoLife by 323.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in CryoLife by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in CryoLife by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS, a hybrid stent graft system.

