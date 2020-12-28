Cryptocean (CRON) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $463.00

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00002159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and Coinsbit. Cryptocean has a market cap of $4.81 million and $463.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00045961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003696 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.09 or 0.00309715 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00029122 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00015417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.02 or 0.02154687 BTC.

Cryptocean Coin Profile

Cryptocean is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,025 coins and its circulating supply is 8,198,927 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

