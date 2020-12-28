Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires New Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 52,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $7,576,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $865,090,000. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,810,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $18.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $19.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.10.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $755.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

