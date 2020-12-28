Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $718,000 Stake in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Magellan Health by 90.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,065,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,781,000 after acquiring an additional 505,532 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Magellan Health by 111.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 673,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,034,000 after buying an additional 355,722 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Magellan Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,979,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Magellan Health by 21,436.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 69,241 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Magellan Health by 14.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 419,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,593,000 after buying an additional 53,705 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mostafa Kamal sold 2,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $222,574.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,044.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 14,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $1,149,150.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,316.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,052 shares of company stock valued at $3,759,522 over the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGLN stock opened at $81.65 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.79. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.22. Magellan Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. Magellan Health’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Stephens upgraded Magellan Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Magellan Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

