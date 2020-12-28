Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $771,000 in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of H&E Equipment Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 283.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 472.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HEES opened at $30.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 302.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 2.42. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $33.79.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $289.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.90 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 0.32%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 41.20%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HEES. ValuEngine upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

