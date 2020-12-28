Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 to $3.19. Cummins reported earnings of $2.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $11.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.91 to $11.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $13.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.60 to $15.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cummins.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.16. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Cummins from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.95.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $226.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.13. Cummins has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $244.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 14.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 13.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $2,484,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Bank of Stockton boosted its holdings in Cummins by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

