CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

CVB Financial has increased its dividend payment by 88.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CVB Financial has a payout ratio of 56.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CVB Financial to earn $1.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.0%.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.43. CVB Financial has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.64.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $116.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CVB Financial will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVBF. TheStreet raised CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

