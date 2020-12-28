Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) & Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) Critical Survey

Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) and Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Mace Security International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyclo Therapeutics $1.01 million 14.47 -$7.53 million N/A N/A Mace Security International $9.98 million 2.31 -$60,000.00 N/A N/A

Mace Security International has higher revenue and earnings than Cyclo Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Cyclo Therapeutics and Mace Security International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyclo Therapeutics -903.35% -4,537.83% -278.21% Mace Security International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.6% of Mace Security International shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Cyclo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cyclo Therapeutics and Mace Security International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyclo Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Cyclo Therapeutics has a beta of -0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 189% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mace Security International has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mace Security International beats Cyclo Therapeutics on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyclo Therapeutics

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs. It has a collaboration with the Chattanooga Center for Neurologic Research. The company was formerly known as CTD Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Gainesville, Florida.

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells personal defense and security products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers pepper sprays, gels, and guns, as well as animal deterrent sprays; personal alarms; stun guns; and combo kits under the Mace, Tornado, and Vigilant brands. It also provides aerosol defense sprays for law enforcement and security professionals under the Take Down brand. The company distributes and supports its branded products and services through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, e-commerce channels, and installation service providers. Mace Security International, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.