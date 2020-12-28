Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and ReGen Biologics (OTCMKTS:RGBOQ) Head to Head Comparison

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) and ReGen Biologics (OTCMKTS:RGBOQ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.2% of Cytosorbents shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Cytosorbents shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.8% of ReGen Biologics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cytosorbents and ReGen Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytosorbents $24.95 million 14.38 -$19.27 million ($0.60) -13.85 ReGen Biologics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ReGen Biologics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cytosorbents.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Cytosorbents and ReGen Biologics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytosorbents 0 0 6 0 3.00 ReGen Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cytosorbents currently has a consensus price target of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 82.51%. Given Cytosorbents’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cytosorbents is more favorable than ReGen Biologics.

Profitability

This table compares Cytosorbents and ReGen Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytosorbents -30.45% -34.37% -19.74% ReGen Biologics N/A N/A N/A

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals. The company also develops CytoSorb-XL device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis and other critical illnesses; HemoDefend blood purification technology platform to reduce contaminants in the blood supply that can cause transfusion reactions or disease when administering blood and blood products to patients; K+ontrol for treatment of severe hyperkalemia with life-threatening conditions; and ContrastSorb for the removal of IV contrast in blood administered during CT imaging, an angiogram, or during a vascular interventional radiology procedure to reduce the risk of contrast-induced nephropathy. In addition, it is involved in the development of BetaSorb device for the prevention and treatment of health complications caused by the accumulation of metabolic toxins in patients with chronic renal failure; and DrugSorb, a development-stage extracorporeal hemoperfusion cartridge designed to remove toxic chemicals from the blood. The company was formerly known as MedaSorb Technologies Corporation and changed its name to CytoSorbents Corporation in May 2010. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

About ReGen Biologics

ReGen Biologics Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the repair and generation of soft tissue in humans, primarily for orthopedic applications. The company's proprietary collagen matrix technology includes applications in orthopedics, general surgery, spine, cardiovascular, and drug delivery. Its products include Menaflex collagen meniscus implant device, for use in surgical procedures for the reinforcement and repair of soft tissue injuries of the medial meniscus; and SharpShooter Tissue Repair System, an instrument that allows surgeons to place needles in hard-to-reach locations of the meniscus. The company sells its products in the United States, the European Union, the Republic of South Africa, Canada, Australia, Chile, and Japan. ReGen Biologics Inc. was formerly known as Aros Corp and changed its name to ReGen Biologics Inc. in November, 2002. ReGen Biologics Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey. On April 8, 2011, ReGen Biologics Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on October 14, 2011.

