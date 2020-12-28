Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will post $0.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.25. Dana posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%.

DAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Barclays cut shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.22.

In other Dana news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,719.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dana by 17,529.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,176,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,772 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dana by 629.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,281,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,776 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 32.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after purchasing an additional 345,783 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,918,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dana by 14.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after purchasing an additional 284,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.47. 39,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,402. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -389.32, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40. Dana has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

