Dash Market Capitalization Reaches $1.07 Billion (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and $959.33 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $107.96 or 0.00400353 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00029238 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00037040 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.18 or 0.01428452 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000051 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000051 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,887,007 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

Dash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.