Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Price Hits $0.0581 on Exchanges

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0581 or 0.00000217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a market capitalization of $17.56 million and $2.11 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Token Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

