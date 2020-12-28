DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.1000

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.1000 or 0.00000369 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a market cap of $2.24 million and $31,201.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001792 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000392 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017393 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,391,848 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

