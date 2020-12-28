Dether Market Capitalization Reaches $341,325.45 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Dether has a market cap of $341,325.45 and $1,098.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dether token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Dether has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dether alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00044785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005324 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.43 or 0.00294081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00029767 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00015361 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003702 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $575.73 or 0.02131626 BTC.

About Dether

Dether is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official website is dether.io . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.