Diamond (DMD) Trading 10.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Diamond has a market cap of $5.60 million and $3,467.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Diamond coin can currently be bought for $1.58 or 0.00005802 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001419 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00092950 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,557,879 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.