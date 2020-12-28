Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) Trading 41.2% Higher

Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:EQOS)’s stock price traded up 41.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $15.88. 8,319,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,520% from the average session volume of 229,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Diginex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $503.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.73 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17.

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients.

