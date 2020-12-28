Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA) Shares Gap Down to $6.61

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TZA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.61, but opened at $6.34. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 34,514 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 491.2% during the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 19,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 103,794.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 51,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares by 167.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 48,456 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

