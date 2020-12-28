Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $3.99

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 50079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 72.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 101,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares by 1,340.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $3,518,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares ETF, formerly Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

