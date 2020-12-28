DMarket (DMT) Achieves Market Cap of $11.09 Million

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. In the last week, DMarket has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One DMarket token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000717 BTC on major exchanges. DMarket has a total market capitalization of $11.09 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00046331 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.85 or 0.00304942 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00029358 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015502 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $589.37 or 0.02169252 BTC.

DMarket Token Profile

DMarket is a token. It was first traded on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 tokens. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DMarket is dmarket.com . DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket

DMarket Token Trading

DMarket can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

