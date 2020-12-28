dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.60

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II (NYSE:DMYD) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.60 and last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.61.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. II Company Profile (NYSE:DMYD)

dMY Technology Group, Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

