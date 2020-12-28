Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (DOL) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE: DOL) recently:

12/10/2020 – Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$57.00 to C$61.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$52.00 to C$59.00.

12/10/2020 – Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$50.00 to C$54.00.

12/10/2020 – Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$55.00 to C$58.00.

12/10/2020 – Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$54.00 to C$64.00.

12/7/2020 – Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

12/4/2020 – Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$46.00 to C$50.00.

12/2/2020 – Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$64.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/26/2020 – Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/25/2020 – Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$55.00.

11/20/2020 – Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of DOL stock traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$52.86. The company had a trading volume of 189,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,827. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$51.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$49.72. Dollarama Inc. has a one year low of C$34.70 and a one year high of C$55.45. The firm has a market cap of C$16.45 billion and a PE ratio of 29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,330.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

In related news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total transaction of C$240,339.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,436 shares in the company, valued at C$5,122,922.83. Also, Senior Officer Michael Ross sold 86,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.29, for a total transaction of C$4,669,215.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,010.48.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

