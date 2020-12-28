DomRaider Reaches Market Capitalization of $504,521.49 (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. DomRaider has a total market cap of $504,521.49 and approximately $6.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DomRaider has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One DomRaider token can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DomRaider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00046345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00005374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.59 or 0.00315464 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00030582 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00015468 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $583.70 or 0.02176885 BTC.

About DomRaider

DomRaider (CRYPTO:DRT) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here

DomRaider Token Trading

DomRaider can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DomRaider should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DomRaider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DomRaider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.