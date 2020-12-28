DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to report $3.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.10 million and the lowest is $2.68 million. DURECT reported sales of $10.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year sales of $35.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $33.98 million to $41.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $18.39 million, with estimates ranging from $10.71 million to $26.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 33.98% and a negative net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million.

DRRX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. DURECT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.67.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $2.15 on Monday. DURECT has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $436.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in DURECT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the second quarter valued at $45,000. 54.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

