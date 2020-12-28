Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 31.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter worth about $282,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $92,541.54. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Bancorp Montana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBMT opened at $21.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $147.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.72. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $22.98.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $25.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.70 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 19.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

