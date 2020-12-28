Eagle Bulk Shipping’s (EGLE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Noble Financial

Noble Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.66.

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $18.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $202.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $8.89 and a 52 week high of $33.74.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $48.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.55 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary Vogel acquired 8,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 168,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth $456,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter worth $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 207,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

