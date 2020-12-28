Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:EFT)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of EFT traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,206. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $14.14.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 26,611 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.61 per share, with a total value of $335,564.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 710,121 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,681.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

