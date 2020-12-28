eBoost Trading Up 55.6% This Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 72.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 28th. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 55.6% higher against the dollar. eBoost has a total market capitalization of $225,356.06 and approximately $35.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.35 or 0.00493658 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004975 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000213 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 96.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About eBoost

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

