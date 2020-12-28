Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESESQ) versus Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Critical Contrast

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:ESESQ) and Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Eco-Stim Energy Solutions alerts:

This table compares Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Frank’s International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eco-Stim Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Frank’s International -72.93% -10.38% -8.48%

This table compares Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Frank’s International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eco-Stim Energy Solutions $40.71 million 0.00 -$87.87 million N/A N/A Frank’s International $579.92 million 1.07 -$235.33 million ($0.33) -8.27

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Frank’s International.

Risk and Volatility

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Frank’s International has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.0% of Frank’s International shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Eco-Stim Energy Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Frank’s International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Frank’s International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eco-Stim Energy Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Frank’s International 0 1 0 0 2.00

Frank’s International has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 26.47%. Given Frank’s International’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Frank’s International is more favorable than Eco-Stim Energy Solutions.

Summary

Frank’s International beats Eco-Stim Energy Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eco-Stim Energy Solutions

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is an oilfield service and technology company. The company provides management technologies, well stimulation and completion services to oil and gas producers. Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment. The company provides tubular running services; and specialized equipment, services, and products utilized in the construction, completion, and abandonment of the wellbore in onshore and offshore environments. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells outside diameter (OD) pipes, connectors, and casing attachments; and provides specialized fabrication and welding services in support of deep water projects, including drilling and production risers, flowlines and pipeline end terminations, and long length tubulars for use as caissons or pilings. In addition, it offers specialty well construction and well intervention services and products; and distributes OD pipes manufactured by third parties. Frank's International N.V. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Den Helder, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.