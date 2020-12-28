Egretia Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.06 Million (EGT)

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. One Egretia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Bilaxy, OKEx and IDEX. Egretia has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $1.06 million worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Egretia has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Egretia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00023149 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00132318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.81 or 0.00628281 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00169063 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.42 or 0.00325366 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00059561 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00017301 BTC.

About Egretia

Egretia’s genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Egretia’s official website is egretia.io . The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io . Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, CoinEx, OKEx, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Egretia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Egretia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.