Ellington Financial Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Ellington Financial has decreased its dividend by 7.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ellington Financial has a payout ratio of -179.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $661.55 million, a PE ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $30.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 million. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Ellington Financial from $12.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on Ellington Financial from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ellington Financial in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.36.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

